NASHVILLE (WSMV) - 2020 has been quite a year to say the least.
Between tornadoes and the pandemic for Middle Tennesseans, lots of organizations need community support to stay afloat.
That's why days like 'GivingTuesday' are needed to keep everyone connected and kind.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.
Just to name a few, here are some local non-profits participating:
- National Museum of African American Music in Nashville
- Nashville Humane Association
- Beanie's Kitten Care and Rescue in Mt. Juliet
- Sumner County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates)
To learn more about GivingTuesday and to donate, click here.
