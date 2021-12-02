NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Training begins for hospitality workers to recognize the signs of human trafficking.
The non-profit Operation Rose runs the training Thursday morning at Thistle Farms. The primary purpose is for all employees in the hospitality industry to recognize the signs and indicators of human trafficking.
Although there is no exact data of how much of an issue this is, Operation Rose said that this area is a target with more than 55,000 hotel rooms available in Middle Tennessee.
“With the number of rooms that are available makes this city, sort of a target or almost a traffickers dream,” Robert Young of Operation Rose explained.
Additionally, three interstate systems come together, touching almost every area of the United States. Therefore, there is the potential for lots of area travel to and from Middle Tennessee while hiding in plain sight.
Operation Rose said many victims are induced with narcotics or children who are falling victim to savvy traffickers on the internet.
Metro Council’s resolution encourages live, in-person workshops and private investigators who know the human trafficking world to work on potential tips coming into non-profits.
“There are only a handful of states that mandate training to the hospitality industry regarding human trafficking,” Young said. “Tennessee only encourages signage in the hospitality industry denouncing human trafficking.”
Thistle Farms is hosting the training session Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
