NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Contributor Paper is going digital and is now accepting Venmo payments from its customers.
The paper works hand-in-hand with Nashville's homeless community to help them earn money. Prices are the same (two dollars for a copy), but now you can pay through the Venmo app on your phone.
The idea came from the that lots of people simply just don't carry cash around with them anymore.
Customers now can scan a q-r code when they get home and send the money back to the vendor via Venmo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.