NASHVILLE (WSMV) - President's Day is just around the corner, celebrating Washington and Jefferson's time in the Oval Office. If you'd rather celebrate red sauce, cheese, and a hearty crust you've still got time as Wednesday is National Pizza Day.
Every day is National Pizza Day for the Nashville Courthouse regulars who line up for a slice. For Manny Macca, owner of Manny Macca’s House of Pizza restaurant, news of today's holiday was news to him.
“No, I didn't know anything about it until my daughter said something about it,” Macca said with laughter.
While Nashville and Pizza places have grown in the last few years, it only felt right to come here. Manny's spot an institution in the downtown Arcade.
His Pizza is so good that it's framed on the wall like fine art. He’s not new at crafting these pies.
“I’ve worked at a pizza place for 38 years in Nashville, Macca said. “19 years in New York City so that's 57 years.”
He figures he's made more than one million pizzas, still spinning them. But it is getting harder.
"I still spin them not as much I used to spin a lot more back then," he said.
I came here 30 years ago when my friend ordered Pineapple Pizza. Manny told him to leave immediately.
"That's true, I said are you from California? Guy says how did you know," Macca said.
Now he has every topping, including pineapple. Happy Pizza Day Manny!
