NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If your family is one to get a real Christmas tree and you haven’t picked it up yet, you better get moving.
There is a nationwide tree shortage, and it is severely impacting lots right here in Nashville.
Sovine’s Christmas Tree Lot on White Bridge said they had 550 transactions Sunday but just a handful of employees.
The worker shortage coupled with the nationwide tree shortage is creating a stressful holiday season for the lots.
Some shopping for a tree at Sovine’s said they are noticing some differences this year.
“Maybe not as many people working,” Claire Lawson, who is shopping for a tree, said. “I feel in past years, instantly there is someone walking up to you.”
Wesley Sovine said they are experiencing a severe worker shortage, despite record-breaking days with hundreds of customers.
“This weekend has been busier than it has ever been in the 28 years of doing it,” Sovine said.
This past holiday weekend, they had only six employees compared to the usual 20. With supply chain problems, they’re also running out of a lot of plastic products like string to tie the trees and stands.
“It is hard to sell a tree without a stand,” Sovine said. “As of right now, we are running low on wreaths and garland. The family we get those from, the whole family has COVID right now.”
They’re also impacted by the nationwide tree shortage. Sovine said they are 300 to 400 trees short of what they usually have and said they’ll sell out by December 13 or 14.
They usually sell through Christmas Eve. Sovine blames in part the recession of ’08. “Trees grow a foot a year,” Sovine said. “Back in 2009 and 2010, farmers didn’t have money to grow the trees, so now we are paying for it 10 or 11 years later.”
Lawson said she is glad she went ahead and came to keep her family’s tradition going.
“After two tough years, it is exciting to see the Christmas lights and have your trees up and joy through the holidays,” Lawson said.
A part of the profits from the lot goes to the West Nashville Kiwanis Club. The lot is still looking for employees to help out for the holidays.
