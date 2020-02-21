NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local mother is thanking a woman she's never met for her act of kindness during the most terrifying moment of her life as a parent.
Vickie west got the call Monday night: Her 21-year-old daughter had been a terrible car crash. “It's a mother's worst nightmare,” she said. Especially when you can't get there as quickly as you want to get there."
By the time she did arrive at the scene, her daughter was being taken away in an ambulance.
“She was in a terrible state of shock. Very sedated with some head injuries.”
Despite her state of shock, her daughter thought she remembered someone holding her hand while she was trapped inside her car. “She wasn't sure if she was dreaming or if it had really happened,” West explained. ”It was the next day that Gina Hall reached out.”
Gina Hall watched West’s daughter Hannah get T-boned on Old Hickory Boulevard, where it cross I-40 in Hermitage, then spin across the intersection and hit a guard rail head on. She stopped and got out to console her and assure her help was on the way.
“An angel I feel was on duty in hermitage,” West said. “It means a lot to me. I'm forever grateful to Gina Hall. It could have been the last face my daughter ever saw.”
Hall took to Facebook the day after the crash, hoping for an update on the young woman she stopped to help.
“Once first responders arrived to help her I left. I can't stop thinking about her and I pray that she is going to be okay. Just thought someone may know her and could give me an update on her condition.” West heard about the post and responded with her own. The women have not yet met, but corresponded online.
“I would just like the community to know that there is kind acts and acts of kindness every day,” West said, “and if people practice that, we would have a better world.”
Hall could not be present for the interview Friday, but sent News4 another statement:
“My statement would be that I'm so thankful that Hannah is going to be OK, and I’m so thankful I was able to comfort her in a time of need. Tragedy is only a phone call away for any of us at any time. Life is so fragile, and we do not know from one moment to the next when are time on this earth is going to be over. I would say we should all take the time to help someone; we need more of that. I've lived life long enough to know that life can change with every breath we take. We should never take anyone or anything for granted. Seeing Hannah trapped in that car is something I will never forget, and I'm so thankful she has been reunited with her loving family. “
