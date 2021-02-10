NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local mother is sharing her son’s battle with an inflammatory illness associated with COVID-19.
MIS-C is rare, but Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt said they see a surge. Heather Turner said she got her son to the hospital just in time.
It all started when Turner and her fiancé was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in November. Their three sons tested negative. But then, just days later, her 9-year-old son Trenton said he wasn’t feeling well.
“Trenton came to me and was saying he had body aches,” Turner said.
Turner said she monitored Trento and said he got better. But weeks later, things took a turn for the worse.
“Right before New Year’s, he was complaining of some stomach pain. Then it seemed to get worse as the days went on,” Turner said.
Turner said she took him to the doctor where he was diagnosed with a stomach virus.
“About three days after his initial pediatrician visit, he seemed very dehydrated,” Turner said.
So, she took him to the hospital, and they gave him fluids. The doctors there ran some tests, but it still chalked as a stomach virus.
“He never got better at all,” Turner said.
After another call with the pediatrician, Turner knew Trenton needed help.
“Nothing alarming until day seven, where his eyes started to get bloodshot and I’m like, come on now, this isn’t right,” Turner said.
That’s when she took him into the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, where he stayed for four days—diagnosing Trenton with Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in children or MIS-C.
“The tell-tale sign that he had it was two things. Number one, his antibody test came back positive that had COVID at some point. Number two, the IVIG meds they gave him, it’s like IV therapy,” Turner said.
Vanderbilt children’s doctors say they’ve seen a surge in cases in both January and February.
“We do suspect that this condition develops in children who have had COVID in the past four to six weeks whether or not they are aware that they were infected with SARS COV2,” Dr. Leigh Howard said. Howard works in Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Turner said the IVIG therapy received was what ultimately helped Trenton get better.
“Let me tell you. It was like a miracle drug. It saved his life,” Turner said. “If your child is sick, trust your gut.”
Turner said Trenton is doing much better. But he does still have some inflammation around his heart. He’s a part of two studies looking into MIS-C and its cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.