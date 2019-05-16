Fred's logo

MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) -- Memphis-based Fred's discount retail chain announced the closing of 159 under-preforming Fred's Stores by the end of May, 2019.

In their early April press release, the company announced the liquidation of 159 stores across each state they have had a presence in, including 23 stores in Tennessee:

390 HIGHWAY 149   CLARKSVILLE  TN  37040 
 420 W MAIN ST  GALLATIN  TN  37066
 230 BROADWAY  HARTSVILLE  TN  37074
 230 E GAY ST  LEBANON  TN  37087
 912 N CHANCERY ST  MCMINNVILLE  TN  37110 
 1664 MIDDLE TENNESSEE BLVD  MURFREESBORO  TN  37130 
 114 W KNIGHT ST  PORTLAND  TN  37148
 1130 S MCCRARY ST  WOODBURY  TN  37190 
 260 16TH AVE  DAYTON  TN  37321
 1755 DECHERD BLVD  DECHERD  TN  37324
 3600 MAIN ST  JASPER  TN  37347 
 122 FIVE RIVERS PLAZA WAY  NEWPORT  TN  37821 
 337 E MAIN ST  BROWNSVILLE  TN  38012
 450 HWY 72 WEST  COLLIERVILLE  TN  38017 
 805 PENNELL LN  DYERSBURG  TN  38024
 4280 GETWELL RD  MEMPHIS  TN  38118
 5016 OLD SUMMER RD  MEMPHIS  TN  38122 
 850 VOLUNTEER DR  PARIS  TN  38242
 1688 S HIGHLAND AVE  JACKSON  TN  38301
 211 THREE OAKS DRIVE  MEDINA  TN  38355 
 399 MULBERRY AVE  SELMER  TN  38375
 700 NORTH MAIN STREET  MT. PLEASANT  TN  38474 
 1670 W COLLEGE ST 

 PULASKI  TN  38478 

The Fred's pharmacy locations in Tennessee closed earlier this year:

1797 Highway 100 Centerville, TN 
 733 Lawrence St Etowah, TN
 226 Broadway Hartsville, TN
 535 High Street Huntingdon, TN
 87 Main St S McKenzie, TN
 700 N Main St Mt. Pleasant, TN
 399 Mulberry Ave Selmer, TN
 1130 S McCrary Street Woodbury, TN

Fred's says they will keep 398 other stores open, and continue the sale of their pharmacy stores, and selling their prescription business to Walgreens.

