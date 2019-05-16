MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) -- Memphis-based Fred's discount retail chain announced the closing of 159 under-preforming Fred's Stores by the end of May, 2019.
In their early April press release, the company announced the liquidation of 159 stores across each state they have had a presence in, including 23 stores in Tennessee:
|390 HIGHWAY 149
|CLARKSVILLE TN 37040
|420 W MAIN ST
|GALLATIN TN 37066
|230 BROADWAY
|HARTSVILLE TN 37074
|230 E GAY ST
|LEBANON TN 37087
|912 N CHANCERY ST
|MCMINNVILLE TN 37110
|1664 MIDDLE TENNESSEE BLVD
|MURFREESBORO TN 37130
|114 W KNIGHT ST
|PORTLAND TN 37148
|1130 S MCCRARY ST
|WOODBURY TN 37190
|260 16TH AVE
|DAYTON TN 37321
|1755 DECHERD BLVD
|DECHERD TN 37324
|3600 MAIN ST
|JASPER TN 37347
|122 FIVE RIVERS PLAZA WAY
|NEWPORT TN 37821
|337 E MAIN ST
|BROWNSVILLE TN 38012
|450 HWY 72 WEST
|COLLIERVILLE TN 38017
|805 PENNELL LN
|DYERSBURG TN 38024
|4280 GETWELL RD
|MEMPHIS TN 38118
|5016 OLD SUMMER RD
|MEMPHIS TN 38122
|850 VOLUNTEER DR
|PARIS TN 38242
|1688 S HIGHLAND AVE
|JACKSON TN 38301
|211 THREE OAKS DRIVE
|MEDINA TN 38355
|399 MULBERRY AVE
|SELMER TN 38375
|700 NORTH MAIN STREET
|MT. PLEASANT TN 38474
|1670 W COLLEGE ST
PULASKI TN 38478
The Fred's pharmacy locations in Tennessee closed earlier this year:
|1797 Highway 100
|Centerville, TN
|733 Lawrence St
|Etowah, TN
|226 Broadway
|Hartsville, TN
|535 High Street
|Huntingdon, TN
|87 Main St S
|McKenzie, TN
|700 N Main St
|Mt. Pleasant, TN
|399 Mulberry Ave
|Selmer, TN
|1130 S McCrary Street
|Woodbury, TN
Fred's says they will keep 398 other stores open, and continue the sale of their pharmacy stores, and selling their prescription business to Walgreens.
