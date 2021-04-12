NASHVILLE -April is sexual assault awareness month and a local leadership academy is holding a event to continue the conversation of it’s impact and the resources that are available for victims.
Dr. Katherine Brown is the founder, the program mentors high school and college students preparing them to tackle the professional workforce and developing leadership skills to last a lifetime. Scholars focus on health, leadership, government, and finance all while conducting service projects around the globe all while gaining tools of becoming leaders.
“It’s awareness, empowerment, and prevention,” said Dr. Brown.
One of the service projects is geared toward raising awareness around the topic of sex crimes including sexual assault and dating violence.
“We have to educate them. I think that’s what’s most heartbreaking is that these stories particularly occurred during the pandemic when many of our youth were at home and in their communities,” said Dr. Brown.
Dabeluchukwu Okolo is a part of the leadership academy and attends Fisk University. She knows victims who've been impacted and wants to be a part of the change.
“Everyone coming to this event I hope they actually be a voice to the voiceless,” said Okolo.
The three-day virtual conference will include local judges and a senator who will facilitate the conversation and bring insight on how to tackle the issues.
“There are amazing resources that you have in your community but if you’re hiding because of fear you won’t even know the resources. This is more than a three-day conference it is a tool for empowerment and advocacy. We’re excited and honored to work with some dynamic leaders in the community to make it possible,” said Brown.
