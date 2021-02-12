Some local names are about to play a role in the country's handling of COVID. Their goal is to take on the concerns of underserved communities.
"People experiencing homelessness are at greater risk of contracting COVID," said Bobby Watts, leader of the National Health Care for the Homeless Council. "Because of their, in general, poor health, they're more likely to develop more serious complications of the disease."
Watts said among his biggest concerns is the homeless community living in close spaces while also carrying a hesitancy about getting the vaccine.
"People experiencing homelessness in general have not been treated equally by the healthcare system," said Watts. "That trust has to be earned. People experiencing homelessness are disproportionately people of color and our health system, as well as the country in general, has a long history of inequity toward people of color."
Watts is about to make these concerns known on a much larger platform.
Dr. James Hildreth, president of Meharry Medical College, and Watts are two local names selected to be part of the Biden administration's equity task force, giving advice on the handling of COVID.
Watts will be discussing with the council the importance of trusted ambassadors, people perhaps known in the homeless community, going in to encourage vaccination.
"Sometimes people experiencing homelessness are put on a lower level in terms of priority, which is based on public sentiment and not really the science," he said.
