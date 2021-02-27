NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Special Olympics supporters were 'freezing for a reason' for today's 2021 Music City Polar Plunge.
Organizers with Special Olympics said over 300 people signed up to take the plunge for a great cause! 'Plungers' were also able to participate in their own plunge at home.
This year, law enforcement from Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Davidson County Sheriff’s Department, Davidson County District Attorney’s Office, Brentwood Police Department, and Williamson County Sheriff’s Department Emergency Communications all took part in the fun event.
“The Polar Plunge is an opportunity for Tennesseans to participate in something exhilarating and out of the ordinary while contributing to a great cause,” Adam Germek, president of Special Olympics Tennessee, said. “We are overwhelmed with the response and support we have received with a record breaking of 325 registered polar plungers.”
The Music City Polar Plunge celebrates its 23rd annual Polar Plunge.
Special Olympics officials say this event is a key fundraiser and directly funds the programs sponsored by the organization that competes in competitions.
