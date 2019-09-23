NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A Murfreesboro dog will become a national advertising spokes-dog for the Early Times brand whisky.
An annual Early Times "All-American Dogs" ad and marketing campaign will feature a Bell Buckle Bloodhound named G-Man among ten contest winning dogs.
There will be a billboard placed in Murfreesboro featuring G-Man, and he will appear in a 2020 "All American Dogs" calendar later this fall.
One of the reasons he was chosen is for the duty he serves: As a search and rescue K9 Bloodhound with the Murfreesboro Police Department.
“G-Man was a natural winner,” said Early Times Senior Brand Manager Dallas Cheatham. “He’s a working search and rescue Bloodhound, and every day he goes out and keeps his community safe. G-Man is the perfect embodiment of the Early Times All-American Dog.”
G-Man had to overcome challenges which affected his behavior before he landed in the loving arms of his owner Angela. Now they work as partners for the Murfreesboro Police. “It hasn’t always been easy. He taught me about patience and temperament,” said Angela. “I needed him as much as he needed me.”
Early Times features All-American Dogs on their website, highlighting stories of lifesaving heroics, farm life, and more.
Tens of thousands of dogs were entered for the opportunity, and along with G-Man, dogs from Kentucky, Alabama, Louisiana, North Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Indiana will also be featured in the calendar and other campaigns.
