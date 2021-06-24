HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the pandemic eases, “Now Hiring” signs are popping up in businesses across the U.S. but many are having a hard time finding new employees to fill those positions.
“During the pandemic, they were forced to closed. So, they had to get creative with how to earn money. Now their problem is they just don’t have enough people to work,” said Kathleen Hawkins, President/Ceo of Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The nationwide employee shortage has even become an issue locally.
Hotels like the Hampton Inn in Hendersonville are hiring for all positions. Restaurants like Smashin Crab have even scheduled interviews where people have failed to show up.
“We have been fortunate enough for us to be able to work during the pandemic, but things are starting to pick up and we need extra people right now,” said Kim Dickinson, Director of Sales for the Hampton Inn Hendersonville.
To help these businesses get back on track, the Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce has launched a hiring initiative and plans to host a job fair on July 7th at Union University.
“It doesn’t matter what you are looking to do. If you are in the medical field, I have positions that are available for you right now. Hospitality, we have positions. If you want to roll up your sleeves and do manual labor, we have construction companies that are hiring,” said Hawkins.
For more information, visit the Hendersonville careers website.
