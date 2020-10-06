Nashville, TN (WSMV) - If you’ve recently lost your job or maybe just looking for a new one, there’s a local job fair that can help you get back on your feet or just help bring in some extra cash in time for the holidays.
Hire Dynamics’ two-day hiring event runs through Wednesday at their Smyrna location. They will be open from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.
Hire Dynamics is looking to fill 200 openings now and another 100 once “peak seasons” begins around the holidays.
Karen Wilhite, a regional manager for Hire Dynamics, says there are all kinds of positions available from pick back, shipping and receiving, manufacturing, call centers, administrative, accounts payable, and customer service representatives.
“We have a broad range of it all,” explains Wilhite. “We’re hiring for many companies and we’re also getting ready for peak season for many of our companies.”
They are looking for temp, full and part time workers with pay ranges from $12 to $17.50 an hour.
If you’re interested in attending the job fair, you can schedule an appointment on the Hire Dynamics app: Work4HD.
Walk-ins are also welcome.
