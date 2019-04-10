It happens all too often: kids and animals die from overheating.
"You see it in the news and, as a creator, I said, 'I need to solve this problem,'" said Phillip Pitts with URCOOLSTUFF LLC.
Pitts spent the past 18 years designing cooling collars for dogs and cool packs for kids.
They're made out of non toxic plant oils.
They're cool to the touch and Pitts said they work by pulling heat away from the dog or person using it.
"This turns solid at 60 degrees and it will stay at that temperature for up to two hours at 100 degrees," said Pitts.
Pitts said the packs are especially great for K9 officers when seconds count.
"Someone's life may depend on that dog going extra further," said Pitts.
It also works well for in kids car seats and strollers.
"Because if you're in a black car and it's 79 degrees, the interior of car is 195 degrees," said Pitts.
You don't want to rely on the cool packs.
Certainly never leave your baby or pet alone in a hot car, but in Tennesee's scorching summers, even with the air conditioning on, Pitts said this product could make a big difference.
"Everybody loves their dogs. Everybody loves their kids and so why not have something that gives you that little extra insurance to protect your dog and your baby," said Pitts.
To order one call Pitts at 615-939-5585. Use the promo code: SPRING for $20 off and free shipping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.