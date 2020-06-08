MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Hot temps, sunshine, and summertime vibes - what else can complete the ultimate package? A local shop tells us the answer... ice cream!
Hattie Jane's Creamery was packed over the weekend while tons of people enjoyed a break from the rain while soaking in the sun, but ran to them for a cooling snack.
The ice cream shop, located in both Downtown Columbia and Murfreesboro, uses local ingredients including Frothy Monkey coffee and milk from Hatcher Family Dairy and MTSU.
Its menu has everything your sweet tooth desires - from a triple-scoop chocoholic cone with homemade cookie dough topping to a unicorn milkshake.
News4's Justin Beasley headed over to their shop in Murfreesboro to talk about the upcoming busy season and how it's the perfect time to bounce back in business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.