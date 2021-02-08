NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local hairstylist is educating people on Black hair.
Amber Curry created the Black Beauty School.
Curry said she wants people to celebrate the differences and help make salons a safe and comfortable place.
"The salon industry is segregated...Period. Black hair is really secondary in the salon industry. The salon industry is very much ruled and dictated by white supremacy, by the white gaze. We actually go into the technical techniques of understanding different curl textures and the type of product they need,” said Curry.
Lakeesha Ramey is Black, but she took the class to learn the best way to take care of her daughter’s hair.
"Having the knowledge and the awareness of self for an 11-year-old girl, versus waiting until she is in her 30s to figure it out…it’s immeasurable,” said Ramey.
Erin Casey said her salon enrolled in the class to learn how to service those with all types of hair.
"We have a lot of work to do as far as racial equality goes, that goes without saying. If I consider myself an ally, I think knowledge is the minimum I can do,” said Casey.
If you are interested in learning more about Amber Curry and the Black Beauty School click here.
