NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gyms are working overtime amid coronavirus concerns to keep their spaces clean, but are still feeling the economic impact.
Working out is an escape for many. The owner of Verticity Cycling is determined to keep it that way.
“Just trying to still maintain that safe space that our community has come to know of being able to just kind of come and escape from all of the realities around us that we live with every day,” Owner Lindsay Brooker said.
Her staff is staying ahead of the spread in their midtown studio.
“We do a daily clean of the studio, but we’re just going through and doing that every single shift instead of once a day.”
Still, the pandemic is making its impact on their small business.
“With Vanderbilt and Belmont closing the campuses, a lot of students are now canceling because they have to go home,” she explained, adding that even permanent residents are pausing memberships and canceling classes during a time of uncertainty.
“We’re at a little bit of a crossroads in the middle of all this trying to decide you know which angle of caring for our people we take.”
Brooker said they are building a timeline of how long supplies as they monitor the situation. In the meantime, they’re committed to staying open, and staying clean.
“[We’re] a place where people really can step in here and like heal and walk through whatever processes they need to.”
