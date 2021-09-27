NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As roughly 300 Afghan refugees prepare to make their way to middle Tennessee, one Nashville woman is trying to make sure those families have everything they need. Carole Sergent has been storing items and gift cards. She is calling on more community members to help, but Sergent says people from all over the Nashville area have been asking her how they can give back. More than 300 people responded to her post on the Nextdoor app wanting to pitch in.
"It was overwhelming it was just fabulous," Carole Sergent said in less than a week her basement filled up with household items. "Cash is what we need in order to house them, feed them, and get them good healthcare."
So far she's raised about $5,000 to help Catholic Charities and the Nashville International Center for Empowerment (NICE).
"In a week that's pretty good, but we have a long way to go. It costs $3,500 a month to house a family of five," Sergent said. She knows firsthand how these donations can touch people's lives.
Five years ago Sergent helped support a mom and her three kids who left Iraq. "Unfortunately she and her children saw their father killed by gunshots. That'll be a thought that she says the rest of her life, but she's so happy and they are so happy to be here and they'll be great citizens."
Sergent said seeing how the Rahman family continues to thrive in Tennessee is her inspiration to help the families coming from Afghanistan.
"I just hope that we, as the volunteer state, will continue to have this passion for people who have nothing," Sergent said.
If you would like to help families coming to Nashville from Afghanistan, you can contact Catholic Charities of Tennessee at (615) 352-3087 or NICE at (615) 315-9681.
