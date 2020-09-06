NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Hands On Nashville is asking for volunteers to continue helping survivors of the March tornado.
The organization is planning a service day on September 26th for volunteers to go door to door in Donelson, Hermitage and East Nashville areas impacted by the tornado.
"We want to make double sure that people need still need assistance that they know how to get it," said Lori Shinton, President and C.E.O. of Helping Hands Nashville.
Shinton says there could still be several hundred people needing assistance that did not get enough from FEMA or insurance. Volunteers will be collecting information to connect people with agencies to sign people up for disaster case management.
"If they have needs beyond what FEMA or their insurance was able to do and they still need help they can get into disaster case management and get assistance," said Shinton.
The organization is also planning for volunteers to take special precautions with social distancing, masks and other safety measures to protect from COVID-19 as well.
Shinton says the organization is still helping people clear debris from homes and will be planning more service days to continue repairs for a near future time. She says the pandemic not only slowed progress but made volunteers harder to find.
"We would've been done in April and here it is September," said Shinton. "When you feel like you can engage in volunteerism engage in service."
People who want to volunteer with Hands On Nashville can visit this site.
To find more information about recovery assistance, visit this site.
