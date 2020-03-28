A local group is making sure North Nashvillians get the tools they need to rebuild from the tornado.
PROPEL went around the community with flyers to let people know the Red Cross is giving money to people who were affected by the tornado.
The Red Cross extended their tornado assistance application due date to April. John Little believes North Nashville residents need this help more now than ever.
“This zip code is already struggling,” Little said. “They struggle with food deserts, they struggle with crime, they struggle with poor schools. So the least thing that we can do is come out here and drop off flyers and maybe help them out a little bit.”
The Cumberland View apartment’s went days without power because of the tornado. Little hopes the assistance money can help replenish their food supply while kids are out of school.
“You have this when you’re self Quarantining so we just figured that it could be rough on our parents,” he said.
They also are using social media to spread the word.
You can find out if you’re eligible for this assistance by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
