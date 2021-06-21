NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former college athletes are reacting to the supreme court unanimously ruling that the NCAA can’t limit education-related payments to student-athletes.

The primary court decision opens the door to a significant increase in compensation for college athletes. On Monday, Justice Neal Gorsuch clarified that the NCAA can still forbid schools from paying student salaries or giving them outlandish gifts.

More legal battles centered around the NCAA and amateurism are expected in the future. Most current and former players said they are pleased with the high court’s decision and the beginning a new era for the NCAA.

“For the education-wise, it’s very good for them,” Former college athlete Michael Rosati said. “God bless those kids for getting what they have now and everything. But I just don’t want them to get lost in where they are and where they started.”

News 4 reached out to our local colleges and universities. None of them got back to us with comment.

Schools are now allowed to pay students for items such as laptops and internships. However, the case did not touch on whether athletes may earn money off their names, images, and likeness.