NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - From labor shortages, to supply chain issues, and a global shortage of fresh flowers, could these growing challenges impact your Valentine's Day? Oshi Floral Design Nashville has been busy accepting orders for one of its busiest holidays.
“We are now up to 340 orders for Valentine’s Day…We will be starting on Friday with our deliveries,” Stephanie Mosely at Oshi Floral Design said.
Mosely is happy the flower shortage hasn't been an issue at Oshi Floral Design. She says the shop pre-ordered flowers at the beginning of January, and luckily there were no thorns in their plans.
“There were a few things earlier that were short on-demand, but now everything is coming in as planned,” explained William Locke, at Oshi Floral Design.
One of those things included vases, which rooted from supply chain challenges.
“You know we put a little note at the top saying due to shortages if we don't have this vase we got this vase,” Moseley stated.
However, that didn't stop orders from coming in, and now they have everything they need for the holiday.
“We got our vases in. We are ready to go,” said Mosely.
Oshi Floral Design is currently accepting Valentine's day orders. For more information visit here.
