ASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Firefighters from Nashville and surrounding areas took time on Sunday to honor the first responders who died in the terror attacks in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.
At the yearly 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, 343 firefighters climbed 110 stories at the William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower in full gear to honor the sacrifice of the 343 firefighters that sacrificed their lives on 9/11.
Each firefighter also carried a picture of one of the responders that died on 9/11.
Proceeds of the event benefit the New York Fire Department's Counseling Unit.
"For us, to come here to commemorate -- a lot of people have forgotten 9/11," said Lawrenceburg Firefighter Chad Moore. "My kids weren't even born then so we teach them about [it], but it's even more than history for us, it's a gut wrench that never leaves."
Ten crews from the Lawrenceburg Fire Dept. participated in today's event in special remembrance of one of their fallen comrades, Fire Engineer Jason Dickey.
Back in February, Dickey was killed when a roof collapsed on him as he was fighting a house fire.
