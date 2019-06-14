NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two Nashville pilots are looking to defend their title in a race to Canada.
Mariah Ferber and Paige Kessler won first place in 2018's Air Race Classic and have the support of many for a repeat. The duo will take off from Jackson next week and will race to Welland, Ontario, competing against dozens of other teams.
Every single pilot will be female.
"The whole aviation in the United States is six percent women," Ferber said. And then you show up and there are 100 female pilots standing next to you; it's really inspiring."
The different planes have speed caps based on make and model. Every plane takes off 30 minutes apart.
The race begins on Tuesday.
