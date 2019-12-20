A Smyrna man witnessed two Carnival Cruise Ships crash, injuring several people.

A Smyrna family was on board a cruise ship that crashed into another ship in Cozumel on Friday.

At least six people were reported hurt after the crash.

Steve Townley and his family were on board the Carnival Glory ship. Townley says they were inside one of the dining halls that were hit.

"This is what happened when we went to port," Townley said in a video sent to News 4. " Our ship the Carnival Glory hit the Carnival Legend."

The Townley's were six days into their eight day vacation. The Carnival Glory was attempting to dock ino Cozumel when it hit the other ship.

Townley and his family were evacuated from the ship after the crash.

"We don't know if we're going to be stuck here or what?" said Townley.

Video of the crash went viral on social media Friday as crews for Carnival assessed the damage.  

Townley told News 4 that he and his family were not hurt.

