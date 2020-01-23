NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local family with ties to the Philippines is giving back to the country.
The Philippines is now dealing with the aftermath of a volcanic eruption. Grace Yago and her family were visiting family members last week when
"We were passing the same city overlooking the volcano and we experienced ash fall and muddy rain," she said. "We can't even see the windshield. Then it's really scary."
Yago then saw ash and smoke as far as her eyes could see. After seeing the destruction, she knew she had to step in and help.
"I lived in the Philippines for 23 years before moving to the United States," Yago said. "You know, we were very fortunate to be here, so it's time for us to help people in need."
Yago is lending a hand with the help of parents and children at Christ The King.
"We work to develop a spirit of service in the children and want them to always be on the lookout for hos they can be of help to other people," Christ The King principal Sherry Woodman said.
