NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A tax expert explains the changes working remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic has had on your taxes.
Millions of Americans suddenly found themselves working remotely when the pandemic began to ramp up in April.
But even before COVID-19 struck, the U.S. Congress closed a deduction on home offices for some people by passing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2018
It increased standard deductions, but it also took away a tax deduction, if you draw a paycheck from a company while working at home
The act states people cannot deduct home office expenses if you are an employee. Simply put, there are no virus exemptions.
Melinda Drennan, a Mid Tennessee certified public accountant, explained what to do if a person is working from home with legitimate out of pocket expenses.
“The best they can do is get reimbursed from their employer,” Drennan said.
Drennan said while the tax act passed before COVID-19 hit, Congress should re-visit the law with so many people forced to work remotely.
“It’s unfair, you should be able to get some sort of tax deduction,” Drennan said. “If you’re having to come out of pocket for anything supply wise, I can’t imagine a company wouldn’t reimburse you.”
Her advice is to keep up with your spending if you’re working from home
