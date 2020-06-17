NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several events were held in Tennessee on Friday in support of Juneteenth.

Established just after the Civil War, Juneteenth is the oldest and most popular day of celebration commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

One of the first events of Juneteenth was a demonstration at the Davidson County Courthouse on Friday morning.

Dozens of men dressed in suits and stood silent for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, armed linked together, at 9:11 a.m.

The goal was to try to do more to control the narrative of how the black men are perceived by local and other communities. Our plan was to present men of color in a unified different light.

The events come after Gov. Bill Lee announced he signed a Juneteenth proclamation.

"We have an opportunity to mark a historic day in the life of this nation, one especially significant in this conversation. [Friday] marks the end of slavery in the U.S. on June 19, 1865, and I'll be signing a Juneteenth proclamation to recognize this day as it represents the promise of a free and just society for every Tennessean," the governor said at his weekly press conference on Thursday.

Gov. Bill Lee to sign Juneteenth proclamation NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced during his press conference Thursday that he will sign a Juneteenth proclamation.

Here is a list of events to commemorate Juneteenth on Friday, June 19. Click to email information about your event.

Black Lives Matter Nashville Juneteenth Rally

A demonstration organized by Black Lives Matter Nashville will be held in Legislative Plaza Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.. The rally will remember victims of racism and police brutality. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks.

For information, call (615) 573-5536.

Juneteenth Reflections: Museums and Cultural Competency

The Tennessee State Museum will present an online discussion on the ways in which museums can both assist and magnify the voices of Black Americans in efforts to create a more culturally competent nation.

This conversation will feature the perspectives of Brigette Jones, Tennessee State Museum curator of social history, Dr. Learotha Williams, Tennessee State University professor of African American and public history, Tamar Smithers, director of education and engagement National Museum of African American Music, and Dr. Noelle Trent, Director of Interpretation, Collectors & Education at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis.

The event will be held from 10-11 a.m. A link will be shared on the museum’s Facebook page and Calendar of Events section on the museum’s website.

Click here for information.

Juneteenth: A Day of Remembrance

Clark Memorial United Methodist Church will hold Juneteenth: A Day of Remembrance in the church parking lot at 1014 14thAve. N. on Friday at 4 p.m.

“We must make America understand that Black lives do indeed matter. Borrowing from Philippians 3:12-13, we must refuse to be hindered by those things that are behind us and keep reaching for what is before us, what is justly ours to claim and to enjoy,” Senior Pastor Rev. Herbert L. Lester Jr. said in an email. “What this country says is the right of every citizen, looking to the Creator of the universe to ordain our efforts and be with us as we pursue justice, peace and prosperity.”

According to an event flyer, participants are asked to decorate your cars and practice social distancing and health safety be wearing masks while remembering George Floyd.

Reset - Franklin Juneteenth celebration

First Missionary Baptist Church will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the church, located at 113 Natchez St. in Franklin.

This year’s them is “Reset,” inspired by the ongoing tragic events in the African American community in pursuit of remaining resilient, educated, spiritual, empowered and transformed.

“This day is incredibly important to recognize and celebrate,” said event co-sponsor Howard Garrett. “This year feels even more important that we gather in person – wearing masks – in the midst of everything that is going on in the world. This is the perfect opportunity to empower, embrace and educate our community about the strength of the African American community.”

This is the first Juneteenth event hosted by a group that includes African American leaders from Franklin.

The Williamson County Democratic Party will be onsite to help register voters and explain the process around requesting absentee ballots.

Masks are required for attendees and the organizers will provide hand sanitizer. Food trucks will be onsite and guests are invited to bring lawn chairs to enjoy live entertainment.

“Commemorating Juneteenth is very important in our community because it is a celebration of freedom that a lot of people are not aware of,” said Alma McLemore of the African American Heritage Society. “The African American Heritage Society is very excited that a greater awareness will be generated on commemorating Juneteenth this year and what it means to African Americans and all of America.”

Sponsors of the event include First Missionary Baptist Church, Empowerment Community Church, Trap Players, Williamson County Democratic Party, One Gen, New Birth SDA, Franklin Justice and Equality Coalition and Hard Bargain Association.

Juneteenth celebration and voter equity rally

The Nashville Black Covenant Coalition, in conjunction with Progressive Baptist Church in Edgehill, will host a celebration with a purpose for the Edgehill community on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. The event will be held at the Park at Edgehill, 1401 14th Ave. S.

The Nashville Black Covenant Coalition is revitalizing the previously successful “Civil Death to Citizenship Rights” restoration and voter registration events that were conducted in former years. Attendees can get registered on site and gain information and start the process of getting voting rights restored if you have a felony and lost the right to vote.

The rally will be COVID-safe, requiring masks and keeping proper distance from those that you did not come with in an outside environment. Extra masks may be available for guests.

This event will be hosted on June 20, 2020 at 1401 14th Avenue South, Park at Edgehill, Nashville, TN from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. This rally will be “Covid-safe”, requiring masks (which we will have extra for guests), and keeping proper distance from those that you did not come with, in an outside environment.

For more information, call 615-478-5204 or email yobachi2007@gmail.com. You can also find information on the NBCC Facebook page.