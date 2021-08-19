NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local Afghan American woman says she knows firsthand what some are going through in the country right now.

Senzela Atmar and her family were forced to leave Kabul in the early 90s, after having already fled from their other home.

Atmar says at the time the country was run by extremist groups, now known as the Taliban.

Her family eventually made the decision to go to a United Nations Refugee camp to leave the violence they were dealing with in Kabul.

But it was in those camps where Atmar lost her 13-year-old brother.

“We were actually scared to be in that camp because we didn’t fit the bill — you know, our skin tone looked different, so we were scared that immediately the border would know that we were Afghan,” she said. “My brother was playing around the tent and these extremist teenage boys pushed him in front of our car and allowed that car to run him over just because he looked a little different.”

Atmar and her family eventually made it out, winning a U.S. visa lottery, which doesn’t happen often.

After seeing her mother work alongside the U.S. military for 11 years, Atmar said she was inspired to start her own non-profit called Relief Without Borders.

The organization now helps bring aid and change to developing countries, including Afghanistan.

Right now Atmar says she and her team are trying to help with the paperwork process of bringing home interpreters and journalists who need to get out of the Taliban-controlled country.

This Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. Atmar is inviting everyone to attend a peaceful rally at the Tennessee capitol to help raise awareness on the crisis in Afghanistan.

Volunteers for the rally are encouraged to come out at 2 p.m..

Relief Without Borders is also hosting a fundraiser next Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Virgin Hotels at 7 p.m..

The tickets are $32, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to help displaced families in Afghanistan.

For more information on Relief Without Borders click here.