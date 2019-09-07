DONELSON, TN (WSMV) - An Eagle Scout candidate has a unique idea for his Eagle Scout project. 

Boy Scout Austin Niec is collecting paperback books to give to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office to help stock up inmate libraries. Niec held a book collection drive at Caliber Coffee in Donelson Saturday and said he wanted to do something different than other Eagle Scout candidates.

"My old scout master works at the correctional center who we are doing this with," Niec said. "After this came up, we contacted him and we has like 'yeah, we always want to rebuild our library; it's kind of short right now."

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019.

