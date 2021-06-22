MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A local non-profit that works to help senior dogs live out their retirement comfortably is getting a brand new home!
The Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary in Mt. Juliet is a wonderful place that rescues and fosters senior dogs. The sanctuary has around 100 dogs on site and more than 200 fostered.
What an amazing and loving place we’re visiting this morning on @WSMV Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary in Mt. Juliet. Meet Forrest. A blind basset hound who has been giving a second chance at life. pic.twitter.com/t7jXckQTDm— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) June 22, 2021
This month, it was able to move into its new "The PAWvillions" facility.
Officials posted the final pictures of the new dog retirement home and how it's all thanks to its amazing followers.
News4 Big Joe on the Go is live from the new facility to talk about how the move went and find out more on how locals can continue to contribute to the non-profit.
To learn more about Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary and to donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.