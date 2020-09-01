NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Some of our nation's top infectious disease experts, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, have warned Americans about post-coronavirus symptoms that are experienced long after a patient has recovered.
Here in the midstate, one local health expert is seeing evidence of that in her own patients.
"This is all new. This is new territory for every single one of us," said Dr. Dani Williamson of Integrative Family Medicine in Franklin.
Dr. Williamson said her post-COVID patients are reporting feeling exhausted.
"That was the number one post-COVID symptom - chronic fatigue, almost debilitating fatigue," she said.
Williamson also said her recovered patients went from feeling good one day, then almost completely wiped out the next.
And it seems to be affecting all age groups indiscriminately.
“Some of the older patients, they bounced back perfect. They’re fine. Their smell came back, their energy came back, no headaches," Williamson said. "Some of the younger ones - they’re really struggling.”
With so much conflicting information about how to treat symptoms, Williamson is offering basic fundamental health advice: using mother nature as the source of healing.
“Get outside, get your shoes off, get your feet to the earth and your face to the sun and just lay there," she said. "It’s very energizing. There’s a reason we feel better at the beach."
Dr. Williamson also said to listen to your body. Rest, drink water and give it what it's asking for. And set boundaries in your life to give yourself the necessary time to recover.
