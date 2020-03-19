NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A local distillery is turning its focus from gin to hand sanitizer.
Corsair Distillery is making hand sanitizer out of gin and is coordinating dock side pickups for anyone interested at its Nashville headquarters. The hand sanitizer even follows world health organization guidelines.
“Everyone wants to give back and help their community and right after the tornado, the tornado people were able to come out and help the community and volunteer,” Corsair Distillery owner Derek Bell said. “But, with the coronavirus people don’t really know how to volunteer and so we started asking what do people need help with and people can’t find hand sanitizer in stores.”
Corsair Distillery is now looking for a way to put the sanitizer in smaller bottles. Therefore, they are asking for people to reach out to them as soon as possible.
All bottles are free.
