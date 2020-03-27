NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Businesses across the Midstate are changing their products to help the community protect itself against the coronavirus. Many distilleries are now making their own hand sanitizers.
Big Machine Distillery and Tavern is turning their spirits into sanitizer with the mission to help police officers, fire fighters and EMS workers.
Friday the vodka distillery gave boxes of the hand sanitizer to Berry Hill, Belle Meade, Ashland City and Gallatin Police as well as Nashville and Hendersonville Fire Departments.
"With what we’re doing a lot of our guys this right here is like a ballistic best or swat helmet when you’re dealing with COVID-19," said Berry Hill Police Chief Tim Coleman.
"We identified the chance we could do something immediately with a huge shortage there was no question. It’s like we have to do this," said Scott Borchetta, CEO of Big Machine Distillery.
The vodka makers changed their formula to become a cleaner, making 40 thousand mini-bottles to start with.
"We have an unknown but this product helps us feel a little safer," said Nashville Fire and EMS Operations Assistant Chief Fred Smith.
The company also plans to give away free bottles to costumers who order take-out food from their restaurant.
"Definitely there’s a need we can do this," said co-owner Mark Borchetta. "You can come get a free bottle of this."
