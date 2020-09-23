NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Dentists are warning parents about a new trend among teens and young adults on Tik-Tok.
The “Molar Makeover” is a viral challenge where people are taking nail files to shave down their teeth.
Dr. Jeff Trembley with Smile on Nashville explained why no one should be doing this challenge.
“If the particle size you’re using to sand the teeth down is too large it can create a decay process that’s going to Haunt you for a long time,” Trembly said.
That’s just one of the consequences of this online trend of filing your teeth with a nail file.
“The enamel is the protective shell over the teeth and the enamel is the hardest thing the body makes and removing that indiscriminately...even if it’s just a little bit can certainly lead to more sensitivity,” Trembly said.
Trembly said he’s unfortunately seen several patients try to play dentist and end up in his chair.
“I see patients whether it’s trying to pull their own teeth or use materials such as super glue to replace old crowns and, in the end, it creates a little but more work for us,” Trembly said.
And it’s not just dentistry, some people doing their own orthodontics.
There are several videos on YouTube of people showing how you can shift your teeth with rubber bands.
“There is more than just the teeth you’re dealing with. There is speech, there is ligaments, there is blood vessels, so especially in terms of trying to move the teeth with rubber bands I would not recommend that,” Trembly said.
Tremblay suggests that you skip at home procedures and seek a professional.
“The cheapest dentistry is that which is done right the first time,” Trembly said. “One person may get it right and not have a lot of consequences of it but the next person may not.”
Trembly said most of the time if you do something at home, you’re going end up in their chair anyway and it will leave you spending even more money to get it fixed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.