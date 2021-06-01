NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interfaith Dental, a Middle Tennessee dental clinic has received a grant that will allow the clinic to provide 1,500 dental appointments free of charge.
"Oral health is incredibly important because it affects our overall health. If we have gum disease, we have a higher risk of stroke, heart attack, exasperated diabetes, and even respiratory diseases like COVID-19. We can have worse outcomes if we're not cared for," Dr. Rhonda Switzer-Nadasdi said.
Interfaith Dental provides routine as well as dental emergency care for low-income and uninsured patients who are suffering from dental disease. Care is on a sliding fee scale based on income and family size.
"So for all the people that are struggling to have those health needs met and to thrive in the community, we like to think we're a pretty good beacon of hope because oral disease is preventable and treatable and it should be a right that everybody has," Switzer-Nadasdi said.
Interfaith has been in Middle Tennessee for over 25 years. They tell us that when COVID-19 broke out, calls to their clinic went up over 30%. Tennessee ranks 47th in the nation for our overall level of dental health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.