Millie Parker thought it would be a quick fix.
“We thought no big deal. Anywhere from $700 to $1,500 to fix it,” said Parker.
Instead, Nissan told this car dealer it would cost $13,000 to fix a 2011 Nissan Murano Crosscabriolet convertible.
And Parker has 2 of them with the same defect.
“So between these 2 vehicles right here that's $26,000. That's the price of one of these hummers,” said Parker.
Parker works at a small family owned used car lot in Lebanon called Car Request Inc.
When she realized how much it would cost to fix the broken tops, she asked Nissan to take them back.
The answer was no.
“And I came across your story. That's when I said I’m not the only one out there with this problem,” said Parker.
And a News4 I-Team investigation found drivers all over the country stunned at the expensive fix.
"It went down and it wouldn't come back up,” said a St. Louis couple we interviewed back in July.
"My car is 4 years old with 24,000 miles and the main feature doesn't work,” said Brad Krupnick who is suing the company over his 2014 Nissan Murano Crosscabriolet.
After the News4 I-Team told Nissan about these 2 customers last summer, Nissan fixed their tops for free.
In this case, Nissan says they won't open an investigation or take the cars back because Parker bought them at an auction."
“Why can Nissan not take these off the market and buy these back? In good faith you can't resell these cars and I truly believe Nissan North America knows there's a problem with these units,” said Parker.
A problem, but not a safety hazard according to Nissan.
Its why there hasn't been an official recall and why these cars sit on the lot, unable to be sold. Instead costing the dealership nearly $30,000.
Nissan tells News4 they review each complaint on a case by case basis. That's why some drivers have had theirs fixed for free while others haven't.
