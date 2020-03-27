NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A local dance company is looking to brighten your day in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For 21 years, Tippi Toes Nashville has gone into schools, preschools and daycares to teach dance to students. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the activities have since stopped.
Tippi Toes Nashville then teamed up with a videographer team, Sean and Bethany Rogers, and filmed 28 weeks-worth of high energy dance and music classes. All music is original and the kids dance and sing along to it.
The music is also high energy, made for kids to dance and sing while parents get things done.
Tippi Toes Nashville says its goal is to Shine Light and Bring Joy in the middle of this time of uncertainty.
