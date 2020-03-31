NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A Nashville-based country singer announced she tested positive for coronavirus Monday.
25-year-old Kalie Shorr said she did everything she was supposed to. "I had been nearly fully quarantined," she explained. "I had gone to the grocery store maybe two or three times... sprayed everything down." Nevertheless, the country music artist came down with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
"The first few days were the worst with the body aches and the fever," Shorr said. "And just waking up and feeling like I'd been, like, run over by a truck."
Her positive test didn't come back for another week. She shared it with her more than 15,000 Twitter followers right away. "Just so my fans could see like, 'hey even if you are just social distancing, even if you're young, you can still get it,'" Shorr stressed. "In your 20s, you can feel invincible in a lot of different ways. I can attest to that myself, and this was definitely a lesson. And I hope other people can learn from it and take steps to protect themselves and people around them."
Shorr said she has been songwriting and working from home. She was scheduled to host the Radio Disney stage at CMA Fest this year, which was canceled Tuesday.
