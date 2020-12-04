NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A cookie shop located in Germantown has finally reopened its doors after it was significantly damaged during the March tornadoes.
Christie Cookie's Germantown, located on 3rd Avenue North, made it just in time for National Cookie Day. To celebrate the opening and the holiday, every customer will receive a free cookie with a purchase today.
FILE VIDEO OF TORNADO DAMAGE IN GERMANTOWN ON MARCH 4, 2020:
The bakery shop started up in 2015 and has since doubled its retail space through renovations following the damage.
“We’re excited to resume business right before the holiday season,” Fleming Wilt, the company's president, said. “It’s time to spread cheer in our beloved Germantown. The expanded bakery is full of everyone’s favorite cookies and other treats in our expanded bakery shop.”
Christie Cookie's Germantown is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To learn more and order the tasty cookies, click here.
