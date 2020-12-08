NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After sustaining massive damage in the March tornado, a Nashville staple has reopened.
Christie Cookie's Germantown, location on 3rd Avenue North, was one of the businesses destroyed back on March 3rd. Despite the tragic loss of the restaurant and the pandemic, the owners did not let it stop them from moving forward with repairing its business and getting back to the community.
The local cookie shop reopened its doors just in time for National Cookie Day on December 4th.
Today, News4's Big Joe on the Go is checking out its new renovation expansions and how business has been so far since the opening.
To learn more and order the tasty cookies, click here.
