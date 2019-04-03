What if you could make $40,000 a year with no prior experience in a field that simply cannot hire fast enough?
Local companies are trying to address a growing need in three fields that are seeing a talent shortage while the demand to fill those jobs is continually on the rise.
"Within 30 days, we can teach anyone to be an apprentice level plumber, electrician or an HVAC technician. Literally within 30 days, they can be going to work somewhere," said Daphne Frontz, program manager at Total Tech, one of several local programs that train and equip trade technicians in an intensive course to get them in the field as soon as possible.
Frontz says programs like this are a great option for high school graduates or military members who don’t have the time or resources to afford a college degree.
According to industry analysts, there will be a nationwide shortage of 138,000 HVAC technicians in the next three years. The trend is due in part to the ongoing retirement of the baby boomers. It’s a trade that pays an average salary of $48,000 a year.
In the electrical field, there’s an expected shortage of 50,000 employees by 2026, meanwhile the demand for electricians continues to grow with alternative energy sources on the rise. Electricians make an average of $54,000 a year.
In the plumbing industry, projected growth estimates 80,000 new positions available in the next seven years. Plumbers average $53,000 a year.
According to Frontz, these are all positions where you can be earning an income of $40,000 a year with 30 days of intense training and no college degree or prior experience.
