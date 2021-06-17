NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville coffee shop is spreading kindness and forgiveness after the fence was vandalized. The owners want to give the teens involved a second chance.
A group of teens spray-painted graffiti on the fence outside of Caliber Coffee late Friday night.
“You can see a group of kids come up and do their deal and head off,” Caliber Coffee Company Owner Keith Schwartz said.
The teens vandalized Caliber Coffee as well as other neighboring businesses.
“As I pulled into my usual parking spot, I noticed our trash enclosure has some new additions to it,” Schwartz said.
The owners of the Donelson Coffee Shop, Keith and Alaina Schwartz, said they shrugged it off.
“We just really wanted them to ask us first,” Alaina Schwartz said.
The caliber of the teens changed when they came back to say they were sorry.
“They said they were out having a good time and things got out of hand,” Keith Schwartz said.
“They wanted to apologize first and foremost for doing that. Then, they offered the best they could to paint up over it.”
Then the owners surprised the teens with forgiveness.
“They were shocked. They were like, we OMG…you’re so cool,” Keith Schwartz said.
“Especially after the year that we’ve been through…this is our moment to say ‘hey, here’s your second chance,’” Alaina Schwartz said.
The couple is turning the teens' actions into a positive, and they are considering making a mural.
“Let’s connect. Let’s reconnect, and let’s come back together and be a better Music City,” Alaina Schwartz said.
