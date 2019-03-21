You may have caught one particular DJ at a club or party. Now, he says it's time to give back.
Cedric Smith, also known as DJ C Lo, has created a program to reward children for making good grades.
"There's a connection when I play certain records," said Smith, referring to his DJ work. "It changes the emotions in people. I can change their day by playing a song."
The DJ works at places like Minerva Avenue is Smith's night gig. By day, he's on a very different mission.
"I am a huge sneakerhead," he laughed. "We're getting 12 kids a month some of the dopest, freshest kicks."
Smith and friend Andrey Burris have created Kicks4Grades. They buy retro sneakers, take donations from stores and others and gift the shoes to children who are recommended to them. The children must make As and Bs.
"We just want to send a message to kids to continue to work hard," said Smith.
"How's everyone doing today?" Smith asked a group of kids, taking a stage at Cumberland Elementary. "I'm not going to drag it on. I'm looking for Derrick Rippy. Where's Derrick?"
Nine-year-old Derrick stood up from a table and rushed to the stage to get his shoes.
"It does something to me," said Smith. "Each time I do it, it makes me want to tear up. It just shows how much of an impact I have when I see their face."
"Keep up the good work," Smith told Derrick. "How you feeling right now?"
"I'm feeling good," Derrick answered.
"Inside it's like, 'aw man, let me fight these tears back,'" said Smith. "It definitely makes me feel good. Makes it worthwhile. Definitely. Definitely."
Smith and the Kicks4Grades program can be reached at kicks4grade@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.