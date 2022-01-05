NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Some local churches are reacting to the rise in Covid-19 cases and changing how they hold services.
Keeping everyone safe that's what led Bishop Joseph Walker III to fully transition back to online services. Walker says it's about lowering the transmission of this virus throughout the metro area.
"It's something we take very seriously, and we realized that folks are traveling on the holidays coming in from all over the world literally," said Walker, the Bishop of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Nashville.
Bishop Walker III credits the recent surge in COVID-19 in the Omicron variant for only providing virtual options for service. As more cases continue to tick upward, Walker says in person service just isn't' the best decision right.
"I must think about those folks that are in our community that love the Lord, but they have a lot of health issues, and they may not farewell if someone like me brings them COVID or some child brings them covid. And so, we want to think about others more than ourselves,"
Members like Jacquelyn Williams agrees with the change referencing the importance of safety until the pandemic is fully under control.
"I prefer to stay in the virtual world until we can get a hold on the pandemic. Mt. Zion has so many outreach ministries that you can connect with," said Williams, a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Connecting with people online has been something this ministry has done pre-pandemic reaching more online services . But the decision to scale back in person services...Is not only about his members but all nashville.
"It's really about the community and being a good steward of the community and that's where we want to be an oasis of hope. We're thinking not just about the folks who called themselves congregants of Mt. Zion but people in the Nashville community at large that's what we're concerned about," said Walker.
Jacquelyn says even though physically being inside of the church is better, she's thankful that everyone's health is at the forefront.
"It's all about safety right now and I appreciate that that's what the bishop is doing for his church family," said Williams.
Walker says he's unsure when in-person services will start again. They are just going to continue to watch the numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.