NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A new approach to help get guns off the streets is happening today at several churches in Nashville.

As part of a program by the office of alternative policing strategies, eight churches in town will be collecting unwanted or stolen guns.

This program is a part of the Metro Nashville Police Department’s fight against gun violence. It is a new idea to try and reduce violent crime.

Participating Churches BETHEL CHURCH OF NAZARENE; 455 BROADMOOR DRIVE

CHANGE MINISTRY CHURCH; 1001 N 5TH STREET

GREATER HEIGHTS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH; 1600 14TH AVENUE NORTH

INNER CITY MINISTRY; 1000 APEX STREET

MADISON CHURCH OF CHRIST; 106 GALLATIN PIKE

MT. CARMEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH; 1032 MONROE STREET

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH; 6010 S NEW HOPE ROAD

THE ROCK UNITED MINISTRIES; 2422 ALAMEDA STREET

Each location will have lockboxes to place the weapons in, and anyone has the chance to turn in unwanted guns discreetly and with no questions asked.

Pastor Orlando Westbrooks of Change Ministry Church said they want to help be more than just a house of worship.

“Once we place it into the box, we put the locks on them. I have no keys. None of us will have a key,” pastor Orlando Westbrooks explained. “Let’s be a place where grace and mercy can be shown to people, but you can’t just show grace and mercy. The people you show it to must have enough understanding to try and make a change.”

Metro Police said 70 percent of all stolen guns reported this year were taken from cars, and a large number of those were used in violent crimes.