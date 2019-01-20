NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Several local churches are cancelling services for Sunday, January 20 due to winter weather.
The following churches are CLOSED on Sunday and are cancelling all worship services:
- LifePoint Church - Clarksville, TN
- Epiphany Baptist Church - Springfield, TN
- Connell Memorial United Methodist Church - Goodlettsville, TN
- Scottsboro First Baptist Church - Nashville, TN
- Compassion Church - McEwen, TN and Dickson, TN
- Cummins Mill Baptist Church - Jackson County, TN
The following churches are cancelling select services on Sunday due to winter weather:
- Our Lady of the Lake - Hendersonville, TN
- No Religious Education or RCIA
If you are a church leader and have a closing you need added to this list, please email joey.gill@wsmv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.