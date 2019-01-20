ICE POWER LINE SNOW WINTER WEATHER GENERIC

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Several local churches are cancelling services for Sunday, January 20 due to winter weather.

The following churches are CLOSED on Sunday and are cancelling all worship services:

  • LifePoint Church - Clarksville, TN
  • Epiphany Baptist Church - Springfield, TN
  • Connell Memorial United Methodist Church - Goodlettsville, TN
  • Scottsboro First Baptist Church - Nashville, TN
  • Compassion Church - McEwen, TN and Dickson, TN
  • Cummins Mill Baptist Church - Jackson County, TN

The following churches are cancelling select services on Sunday due to winter weather:

  • Our Lady of the Lake - Hendersonville, TN
    • No Religious Education or RCIA

If you are a church leader and have a closing you need added to this list, please email joey.gill@wsmv.com.

