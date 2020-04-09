MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro will be celebrating Easter this year in a way they never have before.
Local church preparing to celebrate Holy Week with online services
- Justin Beasley
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Pastor Allen Jackson will host online services only starting Friday until Sunday.
For more information on service times, click here.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Tags
Locations
Justin Beasley
Sports Photographer
Justin Beasley joined the News4 team as a sports photographer in August 2017.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Top 4 Headlines
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- A group of Nashville studio singers perform an epic cell phone choir
- 'Non-essential' businesses shut down by Metro Health Department
- Walmart to start limiting number of customers in stores
- Current State COVID-19 Cases
- SCAM ALERT: Fake coronavirus stimulus checks are already hitting mailboxes
- Vanderbilt to announce pay increase for nurses on the front lines of COVID-19 response
- Nurse quits her job in an ICU filled with coronavirus patients, says hospital didn't have enough masks
- "Heat map" shows COVID-19 cases by zip code in Nashville
- Nashville tourism CEO: 'This is worse than the recession and the 2010 flood combined'
- Man dragged by car after being robbed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.