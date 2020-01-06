Franklin Church Security Meeting

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Following the shooting at a church in Texas, a local church here in the Mid-State is taking action,

The 4th Ave. Church of Christ in Franklin held a town hall meeting Monday night in order to analyze, discuss and learn from the Texas tragedy. 

"Any time you have an incident, you need to have an after action review so we can learn from those incidents so we're not doomed to repeat them," Ken Alexandrow of Agape Tactical said.

News4's Cameron Taylor was at the meeting and will have more details on News4 Tonight. 

 

