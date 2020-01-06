FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Following the shooting at a church in Texas, a local church here in the Mid-State is taking action,
The 4th Ave. Church of Christ in Franklin held a town hall meeting Monday night in order to analyze, discuss and learn from the Texas tragedy.
"Any time you have an incident, you need to have an after action review so we can learn from those incidents so we're not doomed to repeat them," Ken Alexandrow of Agape Tactical said.
News4's Cameron Taylor was at the meeting and will have more details on News4 Tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.